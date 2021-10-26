Apple to Celebrate Veterans Day With Apple Watch Activity Challenge

Apple is planning to offer its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge on Thursday, November 11 in honor of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday.



Apple says that Apple Watch owners can earn the Veterans Day award by doing any workout for 11 minutes or more on November 11.

Earn this special award on November 11 by doing any workout for 11 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

As with all of Apple's Activity Challenges, the 2021 Veterans Day challenge will be accompanied by an award that can be viewed in the Fitness app and a series of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app.



Apple has hosted a Veterans Day Activity Challenge for many years now, and the challenge is also often accompanied by other Veterans Day content that Apple highlights in the App Store, Apple TV app, Books app, and more.