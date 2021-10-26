Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.6.1 With Security Fixes

by

Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.6.1, a minor update to the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ operating system that first came out in November 2020. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.6.1 comes two weeks after the launch of macOS Big Sur 11.6.

macOS Big Sur Feature Triad
The new ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ 11.6.1 update can be downloaded all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

According to Apple's release notes, the update "improves the security of macOS" and is recommended for all users.

