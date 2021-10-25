Deals: Sitewide Sales Offer Up to 30% Off Popular Accessories From Mophie, ZAGG, and Pad & Quill

ZAGG and Pad & Quill this week are offering sitewide sales that have up to 25 percent off select Apple-related accessories. This includes the most popular accessories from Mophie, the newest MacBook Pro cases from Pad & Quill, and more.



ZAGG

Starting with ZAGG, you can get 25 percent off up to three products sitewide through October 27. The company's sitewide sale includes brands like ZAGG, Mophie, and Halo, and all of the discounts will be applied automatically in your shopping cart. This sale excludes already-discounted items.

Additionally, there's another ZAGG sitewide sale currently running that is taking 30 percent off two or more products when you add them to your cart. So, if you plan on buying multiple accessories on ZAGG this week, you should see 30 percent off your cart. All of these deals are automatic, so you won't need to enter a promo code or do anything special to see the savings.

This sale covers all of the new Snap+ accessories from Mophie, including the Snap+ Powerstation Stand, Snap+ Wireless Stand, Snap+ Juice Pack Mini, and Snap+ Wireless Charger. These devices are all compatible with MagSafe on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.



Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill last week introduced new cases for Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro lineup, and now you can save 15 percent on these accessories by using the code PQ15. This code works sitewide, so you can also save on accessories for iPhone, iPad, and more.

The new Pad & Quill MacBook Pro cases are called the Cartella Slim Cases, and they were handmade to look similar to a hardcover book. The outside is covered in a hard linen cover, and there's a moleskin notebook inspired elastic band closure.

Outside of MacBook Pro cases, Pad & Quill also has leather cases for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, AirTag keychains, iPad covers, and more. You can get 15 percent off all of these accessories, some of which we've highlighted below, by using the code PQ15 at checkout.



