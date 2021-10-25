AirPods 3 and Polishing Cloth Orders Begin Shipping Out to Customers

Tomorrow is the official launch date of the AirPods 3 and accessories like Apple's $19 Polishing Cloth, and orders have now started shipping out to customers ahead of the Tuesday delivery day.



Multiple Twitter users and MacRumors readers have confirmed that their ‌AirPods 3‌ shipped today after sitting at the "Preparing to Ship" status for several days.

AirPods 3 have shipped pic.twitter.com/apWjBWrK6F — Yash Rangdal (@yashrangdal_) October 25, 2021

We've also heard from several people that their Polishing Cloths are on the way. The $19 Polishing Cloth is one of Apple's most constrained items at the current time and orders placed today will not arrive until well into January. Stores are not carrying the Polishing Cloth at this time, and it is not clear if retail locations will have stock tomorrow.

Breaking News: My Polishing Cloth has shipped. — Frank McShan (@frankmcshan) October 25, 2021

As for the ‌AirPods 3‌, those are more widely available. Orders placed today will deliver next week, and Apple retail locations are expected to have stock tomorrow. ‌AirPods 3‌ are priced at $179.

AirPods 3 reviews just came out today and were highly positive, with reviewers praising the new and improved contoured fit, the optimized sound quality, the Adaptive EQ and Spatial Audio features, and the long battery life.