Apple Shares New 'Movie Magic' Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Video

Apple today continued with its long-running "Shot on iPhone" series, uploading another "Experiments" video that focuses on the camera capabilities of the iPhone 13 Pro.

The "Movie Magic" video features Dong Hoon Jun and visual artist James Thornton explaining how they shot a short sci-fi film. The video highlights various effects that can be captured with the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and a set of props like hyperspeed, an outer space look, anti-gravity, a cloudscape, and more.