Apple Music Android App Can Now Be Used in Windows 11

Apple Music subscribers who use Windows 11 and dislike accessing the service through iTunes or their browser can now run the ‌Apple Music‌ Android app on their desktop, thanks to the first preview release of Android apps support.

why hello there Apple Music, Signal, and Microsoft Launcher Android apps all running on Windows 11 pic.twitter.com/X7RNeTzbiD — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 21, 2021

Microsoft released Windows 11 earlier this month , but its promised support for side-loading Android apps was delayed. That just got one step closer, however, with the first preview of the support now available to testers in the Beta Channel version of Windows 11, which means interested users need to opt into the Windows Insider program to gain access.

As it's a preview release, Microsoft has limited the number of Android apps that can be run on Windows 11, and has partnered with Amazon to make around 50 apps on the Amazon Appstore available to download and install. ‌Apple Music‌ isn't available on Amazon's Appstore, but it is possible to run the app using the app's APK and the Windows Subsystem for Android.

The process is a little convoluted for casual users, but for anyone who is not a fan of iTunes and doesn't like running ‌Apple Music‌ through a browser, it should provide a nice alternative.