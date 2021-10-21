Apple Calls on Developers to Take Advantage of New In-App Events App Store Feature

With the launch of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple introduced a new App Store feature that's designed to highlight in-app events, allowing customers to keep up with new happenings in their favorite apps.



Apple is preparing to implement in-app events, and today called on developers to start creating in-app events in ‌App Store‌ Connect.

In-app events can highlight in-game competitions, movie premieres, livestream experiences, fitness challenges, and more. Apple says that in-app events can encourage people to try out apps, provide existing users with new ways to enjoy an app, and give former users a reason to return.

Events will start appearing in the ‌App Store‌ on devices running ‌iOS 15‌ and ‌iPadOS 15‌ on Wednesday, October 27.

The update could be timed to the iOS and iPadOS 15.1 release, which is coming next week. Apple has confirmed that macOS Monterey is coming on Monday, October 25, but it is not yet clear if the iOS and iPadOS 15.1 updates will come on the same day or later in the week, such as on the 27th.