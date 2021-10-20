AirPods 3 Feature Improved In-Ear Detection, Don't Have Conversation Boost
Apple's third-generation AirPods feature a new skin-detect sensor for improved in-ear detection, according to Apple's tech specs page and Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.
In a press release earlier this week, Apple confirmed that the third-generation AirPods feature a new skin-detect sensor that accurately discerns if the AirPods are in the ear — versus in a pocket or on a table — and pauses playback when removed. Industry insiders told TrendForce that the new skin-detect sensor may allow the third-generation AirPods to detect water content in the wearer's skin for this purpose.
Meanwhile, Apple's tech specs page indicates that the third-generation AirPods do not support Conversation Boost, a feature designed to help people with mild hearing challenges stay more connected in conversations. Conversation Boost is only available on the AirPods Pro following a firmware update earlier this month.
Conversation Boost uses the AirPods Pro's beam-forming microphones to boost the volume of a person talking in front of you, making it easier to listen to a face-to-face conversation, and there is also an option to reduce ambient noise.
Apple unveiled the third-generation AirPods on Monday with a similar design as the AirPods Pro, but no active noise cancellation or silicone ear tips. Key features include improved sound quality with Adaptive EQ and spatial audio, longer battery life, a MagSafe charging case, IPX4-rated water and sweat resistance, and more. The third-generation AirPods are available to order now for $179 and will launch on Tuesday, October 26.
