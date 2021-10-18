New MacBook Pro Models Include HDMI 2.0 Port Instead of HDMI 2.1

by

Apple in 2016 removed all of the ports from its MacBook Pro models except for Thunderbolt ports, a design that persisted for years -- until today. The newly announced 2021 MacBook Pro models include an SD card slot and an HDMI port alongside three Thunderbolt ports.

2021 MBP Profile Feature Yellow
As noted in Apple's technical specifications for the new machine, the HDMI port is unfortunately not top of the line -- it is an HDMI 2.0 port instead of an HDMI 2.1 port.

The HDMI 2.0 port supports a single 4K display with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. HDMI 2.1 technology would have allowed the port to run a 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It's curious that Apple did not include HDMI 2.1 in the MacBook Pro models because the Apple TV 4K that was released earlier this year does have an HDMI 2.1 port.


With the Thunderbolt 4 ports, the M1 Pro MacBook Pro models overall support up to two external displays with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz. The ‌M1‌ Max MacBook Pro models support up to three external displays with up to 6K resolution and one external display with up to 4K resolution at 60Hz.

Top Rated Comments

bierdybard Avatar
bierdybard
1 day ago at 03:01 pm
Completely a bandwidth based decision.

There are almost certainly 4 TB4/PCIe4 channels. The fourth one is likely split between the SD card and the HDMI port (and perhaps a couple other peripherals, we'll have to see what System Information says next week). HDMI 2.1 utilizes up to 48Gb, TB4 has a 40Gb channel. You do the math. Even with the SD card using only a lane or two, a lot of the HDMI 2.1 benefits wouldn't be there.

On a side note, this is a good example of "you get what you ask for". Instead of having the fourth TB4 port and the flexibility to do what we want with it, the dongle-haters have prevailed and now we lose the flexibility. SMDH.
Score: 77 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zakarhino Avatar
zakarhino
1 day ago at 03:03 pm
It's more than enough for what a lot of us use HDMI on our Macs for: presenting and plugging into TVs on the fly, most of which are not 120Hz or 8k.

At home usage on 4k 120 or 8k displays isn't really a huge deal for me considering I use a thunderbolt dock or DisplayPort over USB-C which is better than HDMI anyway.

For that reason I see the built in HDMI as a quick display connector, not as the primary port for at home or at office desk connecting.
Score: 38 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
1 day ago at 02:57 pm

They don't want customers buying these and cannibalizing their Apple TV sales.
The use cases for the two devices are so completely different that this can't possibly be the reason.

"Huh, I can buy a $180 Apple TV or a $2K laptop... YEAH I'LL BUY THE LAPTOP!!111one"
Score: 30 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Macropanda Avatar
Macropanda
1 day ago at 02:55 pm
Every device, every year... something is held back so they can entice customers to upgrade to the next model.
It's annoying but I guess it makes money.
Score: 27 Votes (Like | Disagree)
till Avatar
till
1 day ago at 03:00 pm
I figure most people with higher-end monitors have been using DisplayPort for a long time anyway?

Like the SD card slot, I see the HDMI port as a "built-in dongle". It's there to serve a specific common usage: interfacing with HDMI gear such as projectors.
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WestonHarvey1 Avatar
WestonHarvey1
1 day ago at 02:56 pm
They don't want customers buying these and cannibalizing their Apple TV sales.

Anyway, isn't the point of HDMI out to be a sort of "plug it into the conference room projector/TV monitor" kind of quick-and-dirty solution? Won't the TB4 ports do DisplayPort 1.4?
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

