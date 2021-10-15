MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Leather Tech Organizer From Woolnut

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Woolnut to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Leather Tech Organizer, which is perfect for wrangling all kinds of accessories like power adapters, cables, power banks, AirPods, AirTags, SD cards, Apple Pencil, and anything else you might like to carry alongside an iPad or a MacBook.



Priced at 105 euros (~$121), the Tech Organizer comes in Black, Cognac, Green, and Blue leather options, and it uses full-grain leather from Scandinavia that will age over time and develop a unique patina. The Tech Organizer opens up folio style, and both halves are rife with straps and pockets for holding various accessories.



There are two main stretch mesh straps that can hold a power adapter big enough for the 16-inch MacBook Pro along with smaller accessories like ‌AirPods‌ and flash drives. A small loop at the bottom is able to hold an ‌Apple Pencil‌ or a regular writing implement, and there's a little zip pouch that can be used for smaller items. Inside the zip pouch, there's a slot for an AirTag or an SD card.



A strap in the middle is able to wrangle cords, and then the other side houses two pockets that are big enough to hold large cables, mice, and other similar-sized products. The inside is all lined with a recycled taffeta polyester material, and the whole thing zips up with a smooth, high-quality YKK zipper to keep everything enclosed and protected.



The Leather Tech Organizer is the ideal size to tuck into a backpack or a bag, and it can also be carried on its own. It measures in at 8.5 inches long, 5.3 inches wide, and 2 inches tall, and it weighs 8.8 ounces.



