Deals: Take Up to $100 Off 2021 iPad Pro Models in Wi-Fi and Cellular

Today we're tracking solid discounts on the 2021 iPad Pro in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch configurations. You'll have a chance to save up to $100 on these models, and this sale includes both Wi-Fi only tablets and cellular models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro, you can get this tablet for $799.99, down from $899.00. This is a match of the record low price on this model of the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro, and it's only available on Amazon this week.

Secondly, the 512GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro is priced at $999.99, down from $1,099.00. This is another all-time low price, and only Amazon is offering the discount at this time.

Cellular models start at $899.99 for the 128GB 11-inch iPad Pro, down from $999.00; and rise to $999.99 for the 256GB tablet, down from $1,099.00. For the 128GB model, only Silver is in stock at this time.

There are fewer options for discounts on the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but Amazon does have the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $999.00, down from $1,099.00. This sale is a match of the all-time low price on this version of the iPad Pro, and it's being matched at B&H Photo this week.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard (2021) also remains on sale this week. You can get the accessory for $324.88, down from $349.00 in Black, which is an Amazon all-time low.

