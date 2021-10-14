Nanoleaf Launches 'Lines' LED Light Bars

Nanoleaf today announced the launch of its newest lighting product, a set of LED light bars called "Lines." Lines are modular beams that feature backlit illumination and that can be arranged into different patterns and shapes.



According to Nanoleaf, the Lines are designed to offer a new form factor that pairs smart lighting technology with an ultramodern design. Nanoleaf Lines connect together at 60 degree angle increments and each one features dual color zones for choosing two colors at once.



Diffused backlighting allows the two colors to blend together for a unique look, with the glow from the light cast onto the wall. Lines can be mounted to the wall or the ceiling using included mounting plates. Nanoleaf is also providing Lines "Skins" to turn the Lines black or pink, and those will launch in December.



Lines can be "painted" with different lighting scenes created by Nanoleaf and users can also create their own custom scenes using millions of colors. There are 19 preset scenes in total, including seven rhythm scenes that activate in time with music that's playing.



Nanoleaf has implemented a new Rhythm Music Visualizer that syncs up with songs in real-time to create dynamic color visualizations that can be customized using 22 separate Rhythm Motions. Each Rhythm Motion is engineered for a different genre of music.

Lines work with the Nanoleaf's Screen Mirror feature to sync to on-screen colors when users are watching movies or playing games. There are four different Screen Mirror modes that vary intensity and color transition speed.



Like other recent Nanoleaf products, the Nanoleaf Lines will act as a Thread Border Router for the Nanoleaf Essentials line of bulbs and lightstrips, offering a faster, more reliable connection. Lines will also work with Matter through a software update coming next year.

Lines are available for pre-order starting today from the Nanoleaf website. A Smarter Kit with 9 Lines is priced at $200, while Expansion Packs with 3 Lines can be purchased for $80. Lines will ship out by the end of November.