Deals: AT&T Taking 15% Off New MagSafe Leather Wallet, iPhone 13 Cases, and More

AT&T this week is hosting a sale where you can get 15 percent off a wide selection of Apple's first party accessories, including iPhone 13 cases, the new MagSafe Leather Wallet, and other MagSafe charging accessories.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Sale prices have been applied automatically, so you won't need a coupon code to see the discounts. Besides MagSafe deals, we're also tracking markdowns on Apple's AirTag accessories, like the AirTag Loop and AirTag Leather Keyring.

For the charging accessories, AT&T's prices on the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger are not as good as the deals currently offered by Verizon, so you'll find those sales listed below among AT&T's offers. However, the price on the 20W USB-C Power Adapter at AT&T is among the best online.



Chargers

Cases

Wallet

MagSafe Wallet with Find My - $50.15, down from $59.00

