Apple Watch Series 7 Fast Charging Requires 5W or Greater USB-C PD Adapter
The Apple Watch Series 7 includes a new charging architecture that allows it to refuel up to 33% faster than the Series 6, charging from 0 to 80% in 45 minutes.
The fast-charging capability requires a new USB-C charging cable that Apple includes in the box with the watch and also sells separately, but until now Apple hasn't provided details on what wattage of power adapter is required for fast charging. Apple no longer includes a power adapter in the box with the Apple Watch, so users will need to provide their own.
In a new support document published today just as the first Apple Watch Series 7 orders have started arriving, Apple reveals that any of its USB-C power adapters rated at 18 watts or higher will support fast charging on the new watch. In addition, third-party USB-C adapters rated at 5 watts or higher will allow for fast charging as long as they support the USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) protocol.
Fast charging requires an Apple USB-C Magnetic Fast Charging Cable. This cable has aluminum around the magnetic charger and a USB-C connector.
You also need one of these power adapters:
- Apple 18W, 20W, 29W, 30W, 61W, 87W, or 96W USB-C Power Adapter
- A comparable third-party USB-C power adapter that supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) of 5W or greater
Apple says that fast charging is not available in Argentina, India, or Vietnam, but the company has not offered a reason for this limitation.
Apple, can you please come up with something like this so I can charge my iPhone and Apple Watch with one charger continuously? Now this is how you save the environment! ?
