Redesigned AirPods Expected to be Announced During Monday's 'Unleashed' Apple Event

After their lack of appearance at Apple's September event, updated third-generation AirPods can be expected to be unveiled during next week's "Unleashed" Mac-focused event, according to a leaker.



Rumors had initially indicated that the new ‌AirPods‌ would ship alongside the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 announcement last month, but the new earphones failed to materialize. ‌AirPods‌ are best equipped with the iPhone and Apple Watch, adding fuel to speculation their release was somewhat imminent.

Now, as Apple has confirmed its likely last event of the year for this coming Monday, October 18, all the indications suggest that new ‌AirPods‌ will also be announced alongside redesigned MacBook Pros. Weibo leaker @PandaIsBald, which accurately reported the launch of the baseline ninth-generation iPad for Apple's last event, has claimed that alongside "M1X" Macs, the third-generation ‌AirPods‌ with an updated design will also be announced.



The third-generation ‌AirPods‌ will be the first significant design change to the ‌AirPods‌ line since the AirPods Pro in 2019. The new ‌AirPods‌ will replace the existing second-generation ‌AirPods‌ in the line and feature an updated redesign that takes inspiration from the higher-end ‌AirPods Pro‌, but without "Pro" features like Active Noise Cancelation.

The refreshed ‌AirPods‌ are expected to take design cues from the ‌AirPods Pro‌ and leaked schematics and images but appear to confirm those design changes. However, what remains unclear is whether the new ‌AirPods‌ will feature silicone ear-tips, like the ‌AirPods Pro‌, or feature the same in-ear design as the first and second-generation ‌AirPods‌.

Previous reports suggested that Apple's second planned event for the fall would focus on new Macs and iPads. Surprisingly, Apple announced an updated iPad mini and baseline ‌iPad‌ during its September event, leaving the upcoming "Unleashed" event to be wholly focused on the Mac.

The new highly anticipated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will feature better performance, a new design, and a mini-LED display that could feature ProMotion, allowing for a 120Hz variable refresh rate. Apple is also likely to announce a date for when macOS Monterey will launch to the public.