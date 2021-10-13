Apple Quietly Extends AirPods Pro Repair Program That Addresses Crackling/Static
Back in October of 2020, Apple introduced a service program to address AirPods Pro issues that could cause them to experience static, crackling sounds, or problems with Active Noise Cancellation. At the time, Apple said the program would cover the AirPods Pro for two years after the retail sale of the unit.
Apple has now extended the program, quietly updating the accompanying support document back at the beginning of October. As noted on Reddit, the "Additional Information" section of the page now notes that the program will cover affected AirPods Pro for three years after the first retail sale of the unit, up from the initial two years.
Customers who purchased AirPods at launch in 2019 will now be covered until October 2022 should this issue pop up, and those who bought in 2020 before the repaired version in October 2020 came out can get repairs until 2023.
Faulty AirPods Pro that are in need of repair exhibit the following problems:
- Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone
- Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise
Affected AirPods were manufactured before October 2020, and those who have AirPods Pro experiencing issues can bring them to Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider for service free of charge. Apple says that the AirPods Pro will be examined prior to service to verify that they're eligible for the program. AirPods Pro earbuds demonstrating the issue (left, right, or both) will be replaced.
The program applies only to the AirPods Pro and not the AirPods or the AirPods Max.
