Apple Launches New AirPods Pro Service Program for Sound Issues Like Crackling or Static

Apple today announced the launch of a new service program for AirPods Pro sound issues, which is designed to address ‌AirPods Pro‌ units experiencing static or crackling sounds or problems with Active Noise Cancellation.



Faulty AirPods exhibit the following problems, according to Apple:

Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone

Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise

Affected ‌AirPods‌ were manufactured before October 2020, and those who have ‌AirPods‌ experiencing issues can take them to Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider for service free of charge. Apple says that the ‌AirPods Pro‌ will be examined prior to service to verify that they're eligible for the program. ‌AirPods Pro‌ earbuds demonstrating the issue (left, right, or both) will be replaced.

The program applies only to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ and not other ‌AirPods‌ models. It covers ‌AirPods Pro‌ for two years after the first retail sale of the unit.

‌AirPods Pro‌ users have been complaining about issues with crackling/popping sounds during movement and problems with Active Noise Cancellation for months now. Affected users see the crackling or popping sound appear over time, and it appears to occur when something causes the earbud to move or vibrate.