Classic iPhone Game 'Tiny Wings' Launches on Apple Arcade This Friday

Over a decade after being released on the App Store, the classic hit iPhone game Tiny Wings is coming to Apple Arcade this Friday.



Tiny Wings is a casual game that involves tapping and holding the screen to control a bird whose wings are too tiny to fly. The game tasks players with outrunning the sun as they fly a bird across procedurally generated islands. Players must tap on the screen at the perfect moment so that the bird slides down hills and gains enough momentum to reach the next island before the sun sets, while aiming to complete tricks for score multipliers.

Tiny Wings, created by Andreas Illiger, was first released on the App Store in 2011 and remains one of the most popular paid games in the casual category. On Apple Arcade, the game will be titled Tiny Wings+ and it will be available for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Like all Apple Arcade titles, the game does not have any in-app purchases or ads.

Other games coming to Apple Arcade include NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition on October 19 and Kingdom Rush Frontiers, which doesn't have a release date yet.

Priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides access to a catalog of over 200 games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with additional titles added periodically.