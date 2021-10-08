Apple Watch Series 7 Already Seeing Discounts of Up to $25 at Expercom

The Apple Watch Series 7 just became available for pre-order today, and while there are some carrier deals linked to activating cellular service, we're also starting to see the first straight cash discounts on the new models thanks to Expercom.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You'll need to sign into your Expercom account to access the special pricing and some models are already selling out, but in general, you'll see the following prices and availability for aluminum models at the time of publication:



Expercom is currently quoting shipping estimates of 3–6 weeks for new orders, which may not be much different than ordering from Apple considering shipping on some models quickly slipped into November.