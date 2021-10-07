Deals: Save on Apple Pencil 2 ($109), MagSafe Charger ($34), and the 512GB MacBook Air ($1,099)

Amazon and B&H Photo today are offering a trio of deals on Apple products and accessories, including the Apple Pencil 2, MagSafe Charger and other charging accessories, and the M1 MacBook Air.

Apple Pencil 2

Firstly, Amazon has the Apple Pencil 2 for $109.99, down from $129.00. This is a match of last month's best price on the Apple Pencil 2, and overall it's the second-best deal we've ever tracked on the accessory.





The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the following iPads: iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th generations), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generations). The accessory is in stock and ready to ship today, with the usual free two-day shipping for all Prime members.



MagSafe Charger

Amazon has Apple's MagSafe Charger for $34.00, down from $39.00. This is another second-best price, and you can also find the same price on B&H Photo.

The MagSafe Charger supports Qi charging, so it is technically compatible with all iPhone models since the iPhone 8. However, only the recent iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro devices will support the magnetic features of the MagSafe Charger.

For optimal charging, the MagSafe Charger will need to be paired with Apple's 20W USB-C Power Adapter, which is available for $19.00. Anker also sells its own 20W USB-C Power Adapter, the PowerPort III Charger, for $15.99.



MacBook Air

Lastly, B&H Photo has an all-time low price on the 512GB M1 MacBook Air, priced at $1,099.00, down from $1,249.00. This price is only available in the Gold color option, and it's also matched at Amazon, although low stock is delaying shipment by up to three weeks.

You can find the best monthly deals on all new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks in our Best Deals guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you're on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we'll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.