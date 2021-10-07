Adobe Launches Premiere and Photoshop Elements 2022

Adobe today released new versions of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements, which is the company's affordable photo and video editing software aimed at more casual users who want to improve their photos and videos with simple editing tools.



For Photoshop Elements 2022, Adobe is introducing an Adobe Sensei-powered feature that transforms a photo into a work of art. With a one-click filter, users can apply effects inspired by afamous works of art or popular art styles to their photos, and then adjust the result.

Adobe is adding moving overlays like snowflakes or sparkles that can be added to photos, along with animated frames. These can be saved as MP4s and shared as videos on social media networks.



With a warp tool, photos can be automatically warped to fit inside or around an object. A photo could, for example, be wrapped around a coffee cup in an image or placed in the frames of sunglasses for fun dual-photo opportunities.



Guided Edits, a feature that walks users through different edits that can be made to their photos, gets updates on a yearly basis. For the 2022 update, Adobe is adding Guided Edits for improving pet photos and extending photo backgrounds.



Other features in Photoshop Elements 2022 include animated slideshow templates, automatic software updates, a refreshed design that makes navigation easier, and support for GIF playback in the organizer.



For Premiere Elements 2022, Adobe added a new feature that resizes videos for social media while keeping the most important elements of the video front and center. Adobe says that it's ideal for clips with movement, such as a child's birthday party or a sporting event. There are also motion titles, mattes, and backgrounds available for non-horizontal videos.



Premiere Elements 2022 includes new Guided Edits for adding animated overlays like fluttering butterflies and adjusting shadows and highlights in videos.



Like Photoshop Elements 2022, Premiere Elements 2022 has gained a refreshed look, automatic software updates, new animated slideshow templates and GIF playback in the Organizer, plus it's easier to reduce file size with a slider that adds compression.

For more on what's new in Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements, make sure to check out Adobe's website. The updates are available for purchase from Adobe for $99 each starting today, with bundle and upgrade pricing available.