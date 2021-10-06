Safari 15 Extension for Mac Helps You Tell Which Tab Is Active

by

Safari 15 has faced a barrage of complaints about its controversial new design, and while Apple has listened to user feedback and reversed some changes or made them optional, many users still struggle to discern an active tab from a background tab on the Mac browser because of the inverted shading.

safari 15 tabs
Unfortunately for users who do not like the new design, Apple has not made any changes to the shading of tabs in either the Safari 15.1 beta or the latest version of the experimental Safari Technology Preview browser.

Fortunately however, developer Zhenyi Tan was inspired by John Gruber's Daring Fireball article about the issue and has since come up with a simple Safari extension called ActiveTab that provides a solution.

ActiveTab simply makes it easier to spot the active tab in Safari on Mac by drawing a line underneath it. There are eight colors to choose from, and the line below the tab can be customized to be between 1 and 7 pixels wide.

active tabs
As Zhenyi notes, the extension works best with the "Separate" tab layout selected and "Show color in tab bar" disabled in the Tab section of Safari's Preferences. Zhenyi also cautions that ActiveTab will not work reliably if you have so many tabs in a window that the tab bar becomes scrollable.

ActiveTab is available for $1.99 on the Mac App Store, with no in-app purchases, no ads, and no tracking.

(H/T MacStories.)

Top Rated Comments

karranz Avatar
karranz
1 hour ago at 01:01 am
OK so in 2021 I need an independent developer (thanks Zhenyi!) to fix Safari.
Score: 4 Votes
soaddk Avatar
soaddk
1 hour ago at 01:08 am
Don't most people run dark mode? Well, I do and my safari looks fine. The active tab is lighter than the inactive ones, just as you'd expect.
Score: 2 Votes
soaddk Avatar
soaddk
51 minutes ago at 01:25 am

Lighter tabs are lighter because they are in the foregrounds - there is more light on them; darker tabs are darker because they are in the background - there is less light on them. It is 101. I can't understand why a designer at Apple would go the opposite way to this. There have been other controls in Mac OS / iOS that have done the same thing, and it is always confusing what the currently selection option is. Design is supposed to get out of the way, it should be 'invisible' so that we can use something without having to think about it.
It's not that black and white (no pun intended). UI-design 101 also says that if you add contrast between an element and the background you make it stand out more. This is what Apple is doing. By having a dark grey against a light background for the active tab and having other tabs being light grey against a light background you lessen their contrast thereby making them fall into the background.

Have you ever seen buttons where the transparency is 50% for inactice/non-selected elements? This is the same thing. The active element having more contrast to the background makes it seem to "pop" more than it's 50% siblings.

Also - this is also only an issue when you have ONLY two tabs in your browser. It's an edge-case. But people here like to complain about everything....
Score: 2 Votes
Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
1 hour ago at 01:07 am
Hahaha. Great design, Apple ?
Score: 1 Votes
ApeBot Avatar
ApeBot
1 hour ago at 01:11 am
My eyesight is appalling and i can clearly see which tab is active. It’s admittedly less obvious in dark mode, but clear nonetheless.
Score: 1 Votes
soaddk Avatar
soaddk
59 minutes ago at 01:17 am

Not if the background of the page is dark...
Errh. Yes.... looking at a pitch black page right now... Active tab is light grey and all the others a dark grey
Score: 1 Votes
