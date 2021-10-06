iPad Mini 6 Screen Distortion Complaints Surface, But No Evidence Yet That It's a Widespread Issue
Following complaints of "jelly scrolling" on the iPad mini 6 display, another issue has gained traction online that also has to do with the device's 8.3-inch Liquid Retina LCD panel.
A poster on Reddit brought attention to a discoloration and distortion issue that they were having when touching the screen with the iPad in portrait orientation.
I got my 64gb Wi-Fi iPad Mini 6 just about a week ago and noticed that there seems to be an LCD clearance issue – if you put your mini in vertical orientation (with the power button on the top right) push very lightly on the screen and you will see distortion and discoloration about an inch down and in from the top right. On most models this will happen in three spots along the top of the display (when vertical).
The Redditor claims they received a replacement from Apple, except the new device had the same problem, "but worse." While a handful of users replied to the original poster saying they were experiencing a similar issue – although for one or two, it was reportedly evident in another part of the display – most users who engaged with the post were unable to replicate it on their own device.
For what it's worth, MacRumors was unable to reproduce a similar distortion effect around the area suggested in the top-right corner of the iPad mini's screen. It is possible to create distortion where the finger makes contact anywhere on the display, but only by exerting unwarranted pressure. But then the same effect is demonstrable on any LCD panel when applying undue pressure, so we were unconvinced that what we were seeing was evidence of a mass defect with the panel in the iPad mini 6.
Users seeing a similar issue as to the one demonstrated in the above video have the option of taking their iPad mini 6 to an Apple Store
or Repair Center to ask for a replacement unit.
As for the jelly scrolling issue, Apple has said that the effect is normal behavior for an LCD screen, and that likely means the company does not plan to offer replacements for users who are seeing this issue. For that reason, those unhappy with the iPad mini's display should make sure to return the tablet within its 14 day return window.
Top Stories
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived in October 2020 in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color.
iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12
The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone...
Google has rolled out picture-in-picture support as an "experimental" feature for YouTube premium subscribers, allowing them to watch video in a small window when the app is closed.
If you're a premium YouTube subscriber looking to try out picture-in-picture, follow these steps: Launch a web browser and sign into your YouTube account at YouTube.com.
Navigate to www.youtube.com/new.
Scroll...
We've seen a lot of teasers about the Beats Studio Buds over the past month since they first showed up in Apple's beta software updates, and today they're finally official. The Beats Studio Buds are available to order today in red, white, and black ahead of a June 24 ship date, and they're priced at $149.99.
The Studio Buds are the first Beats-branded earbuds to truly compete with AirPods...
Update 9/7/21: "Being James Bond" is now available to watch through the Apple TV app. Ahead of the theatrical release of James Bond film "No Time To Die" on October 8 in the United States, a 45-minute retrospective titled "Being James Bond" will be available to watch for free through the Apple TV app, according to Deadline.
The story from MGM is said to feature Daniel Craig reflecting ...
Jonathan Zufi's gorgeous coffee table book "Iconic: A Photographic Tribute to Apple Innovation", about 30 years of Apple design, has been updated just in time for the holiday shopping season. The new book includes many more photographs, with a particular focus on prototypes. There is also a new cover, and several new special editions."ICONIC: The Classic Edition" is similar to the original $75 ...
Following the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.6 last week, some users have taken to social media and online forums to note that their devices have been experiencing excessive battery drain since installing the software updates.
The Apple Support Community and MacRumors forums are riddled with posts from users stating their device now drains faster following the update. One user on the Apple...
Lockdown, a popular open source firewall app that's designed to let users block any connection to any domain, is now available for Macs in addition to iOS devices.
Launched on the iPhone back in July, Lockdown blocks ad tracking services, analytics platforms that monitor device usage, ads, and more across all apps that you use (rather than just Safari like most ad blockers). Lockdown on iOS...
Blackmagic Design has announced a new update to its professional video editing and color correction software, DaVinci Resolve, that includes a new processing engine offering significantly better performance on Apple silicon Macs.
Thanks to the completely reworked engine, DaVinci Resolve 17.3 can work up to 3 times faster on Apple Mac models with the M1 chip, according to the company. The...
With the launch of Apple Fitness+, Apple now has a section on its workout for Fitness+ equipment, which offers links to buy the workout items that are used in Fitness+ videos.
Many of the Fitness+ workouts are designed to work with no equipment at all, but some do require specific equipment. Cycling workouts, for example, require a cycling bike, while treadmill workouts require a treadmill.
...
Satechi today announced the launch of a new USB-C Clamp Hub, an add-on accessory designed to be used with the new 24-inch M1 iMac models.
The USB-C Clamp Hub has 3 USB-A ports that support 5Gb/s transfer speeds, a micro/SD card reader, and a USB-C port, and it attaches to the iMac using a single USB-C port at the back of the machine.
A knob at the back of the hub secures it to the iMac,...
Top Rated Comments
I can see a new 'issue' being drummed up every week now with the new iPad Mini.
For what it’s worth, let’s evaluate each iPad from this year’s lineup and decide which one actually just works.
1) iPad Pros are susceptible to bending. Halo effect on miniLED iPad Pro 12” makes it unusable in a low ambient light environment.
2) iPad Airs have a giggly Touch ID sensor that feels flimsy as hell in your hand (you’d know if you had one and had to return it)
3) iPad mini has a jelly scrolling issue
It seems like the regular iPad 9 is the only iPad this year that doesn’t have any issues.
Cmon apple.
Hanging onto my mini 5 for sure.