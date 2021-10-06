Deals: Woot Shares First Sale on AirTag 4-Pack and Amazon Discounts Multiple Beats Headphones

Today we're tracking a few notable discounts across Apple and Beats products, including the first straight cash markdown on the AirTag 4-pack.

oct 6 dealNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirTag

At Woot, you can get the AirTag 4-pack for $94.99, down from $99.00. While this isn't a particularly steep discount, it is one of the first times we've tracked any deal on the AirTag 4-Pack, so if you've been holding off now is a great time to buy the accessory.

$4 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $94.99

The AirTag 4-pack comes with a one year Apple Manufacturer Limited Warranty, and has a delivery estimate between October 13 and October 15. Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping as well, but you don't need to be a Prime member to get the deal.

Beats

As part of its new pre-holiday "Epic Daily Deals" event, Amazon today expanded the sale to include a few Beats headphones at notable low prices. This starts with the Powerbeats Pro at $159.95, down from $199.95 in Black, Cloud Pink, Glacier Blue, Ivory, Lava Red, and Navy.

$40 OFF
Powerbeats Pro for $159.95

This is a match of the previous Amazon all-time low price, and overall the second-best price we've ever tracked on the headphones. This deal will last one day only, and expire later tonight.

Similarly, you can get the Beats Studio Buds for $124.95, down from $149.95 in Black, Red, and White. This sale doesn't have a specific end date, but it's under the Epic Daily Deals banner so if you're interested be sure to make your purchase soon.

$25 OFF
Beats Studio Buds for $124.95

You can also get the Beats Studio Buds for the same price from Target, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Walmart.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

