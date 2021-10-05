Apple Crediting 3% Daily Cash to Apple Card Users Who Experienced Issues With iPhone 13 Purchases

Back on launch day for the iPhone 13 last month, a number of Apple Card users had difficulties placing orders for their devices, with many of those users ultimately resorting to different forms of payment in order to ensure their orders went through in a timely fashion.



As shared by a number of MacRumors readers, Apple today sent out emails to affected customers, letting them know that they will be credited with the 3% Daily Cash they would have earned on their ‌iPhone 13‌ purchases even though they were unable to complete their purchases with their Apple Cards.

You successfully completed your iPhone pre-order with a payment method other than Apple Card. We understand that your initial purchase attempt with Apple Card was declined and you didn’t earn 3% Daily Cash. We apologize for the inconvenience you experienced and want to make it up to you. We are providing you a credit for the Daily Cash on the initial payment of your iPhone 13. You’ll see this appear as a Balance Adjustment in the Wallet app. This will also appear on your October monthly statement. If you would like to continue earning Daily Cash back on future iPhone payments with your Apple Card, please visit citizensoneloan.com to update your payment method. If you have any questions, contact an Apple Card Specialist.

The 3% Daily Cash credits are already going through, with users able to check the Wallet app to confirm their credit has been received.