Some Customers Have Experienced Issues Pre-Ordering the iPhone 13 With an Apple Card

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro pre-orders started today, and while many customers have successfully placed their pre-orders, some have experienced issues when attempting to complete their purchase with an Apple Card or Apple Pay.



Some customers have turned to Twitter to express their frustration with the pre-ordering process, sharing screenshots of errors that they received, such as "there was a problem with the card details you entered" or "something went wrong." Apple's system status page does not yet reflect any widespread issues with the Apple Card or Apple Pay, but it's clear that quite a few customers have been impacted by the issues this morning.

In the U.S. and the U.K., some affected customers are trying to place their pre-order through the iPhone Upgrade Program, but this is not always the case.

There isn't a clear-cut solution to the issues for now beyond switching to a different payment method, but for Apple Card holders, this could mean missing out on 3% Daily Cash. The pre-ordering issues have also resulted in some customers missing out on securing their preferred iPhone 13 configuration for launch day delivery on September 24, as delivery estimates have already started slipping into October for some models.

Citizens One not taking Apple Card was not on my Bingo card for this year’s iPhone cycle. — Craig Hockenberry (@chockenberry) September 17, 2021

The funniest thing about Apple not accepting Apple Card for payment of the Apple iPhone, is that the receipt will no doubt say “you could have earned 3% back if you’d used Apple Card to pay for this” #iPhonePreOrder pic.twitter.com/CXsnlSnjF8 — Dave Wood 🇨🇦 (@DaveWoodX) September 17, 2021