MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple-Themed T-Shirt From Throwboy

We've teamed up with Throwboy to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple-themed T-Shirt. Throwboy is well-known for its pillows that look like classic Apple products, but the company also has a popular line of T-shirts that feature designs immediately recognizable by Apple fans.



The 9:41 shirt highlights the exact time that Steve Jobs unveiled the original iPhone, and a "Think Different (again)" shirt pairs the famous phrasing with rainbow coloring.



There's a "1984" design featuring a mouse pointer and Apple's iconic typeface, along with a "Command" shirt, which is Throwboy's most popular. It has the same iconic Command logo featured on all of Apple's Macs.



Apple fans will recognize the "Hello" logo shirt in with bright, colorful letters, and the Iconic shirt, which has rainbow lettering.



For Face ID fans, Throwboy has a new "Face" shirt that uses the little icon that Apple uses to represent Face ID in the "Face ID & Passcode" section of the Settings app. It comes in either black or white, as do many of Throwboy's other shirts. The Command shirt is available in a whole rainbow of colors.



Throwboy's shirts are unisex and come in sizes ranging from XS to 4XL, with all of the shirts priced at $32.99. The t-shirts are made from 100 percent cotton and are preshrunk, and they're constructed with double stitched sleeves and hems for durability.



For those that prefer hoodies and thicker material, many of these designs are also available in sweatshirt form, and there's a Command hat. For kids, there are also children's versions of the most popular designs, and Throwboy has women's sizing available as well.

Throwboy's t-shirts are great gifts for Apple enthusiasts or an excellent purchase to show off your favorite classic Apple designs.



