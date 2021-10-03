New MacBook Pros Likely to Launch at Apple Event This Month, Says Gurman

After its first event of the fall, Apple is on track to hold a Mac focused event within the next month, where it will debut brand new MacBook Pros with a faster "M1X" Apple silicon chip, an updated design, and improved display technology, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Apple last year held its Mac event in November, but in the past, it has held Mac events in October. Till now, there's been some unknown about whether Apple will stick with its November or October timeframe for this year.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the company is poised to announce M1X powered MacBook Pros within the next month, noting that "Apple typically does its major new Mac introductions in October. So stay tuned." In the paywalled section of the newsletter, Gurman also reiterated what we can expect performance-wise from the new machines.



The Apple M1X chip, the likely name for a more graphics-intense and professional-focused M1 chip, is indeed still on tap for 2021. We'll likely see it show up first in a new range of MacBook Pros in the next month and a higher-end Mac mini at some point. The M1X has been developed in two variations: both with 10 CPU cores (eight high-performance and two high-efficiency) and either 16 or 32 graphics cores.

Previous report suggests that alongside the new MacBook Pros, Apple may also announce a redesigned Mac mini. Apple last month announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, a new generation iPad, and the sixth-generation iPad mini, and besides new Macs, the company is also rumored to be releasing third-generation AirPods before the end of this year.