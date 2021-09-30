MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Bamboo Standing Desk From Flexispot

We've teamed up with Flexispot to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk, which is the perfect work from home accessory and a great complement to any Apple product workflow. Flexispot makes a whole range of standing desks, ergonomic chairs, and desk bikes.



Available with a rectangular or curved design, the Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk has a simple, clean look that works with many office designs. It measures in at 48 inches long by 24 inches wide, with an adjustable frame that comes in white, black, or gray.

play

As the name suggests, the desktop is made from bamboo, which Flexispot says has twice the durability of ordinary wood, plus it's been protected with a lacquer coating to provide protection from scratches, dings, and water damage. The height of the desk can be adjusted from 23.6 inches to 49.2 inches high using the dual-motor lifting system, and it can hold up to 275 pounds, which is enough for a desktop computer setup with multiple displays.



The desk's controls are located on the right side, and there are simple touch controls that can be used to adjust the height. There are up/down movements and four memory slots for saving favorite positions. At the right side, there's a USB-A port that can be used for charging, and an LED screen lets you know the height of the desk.



An anti-collision feature aims to detect and prevent collisions with the desk before they happen, and a child lock option locks the height in a certain position until it's deactivated so children cannot play with the controls.



At the bottom, there's a built-in cable tray with a groove that's meant to hide cables below the desk to keep them organized and out of sight, and there's an optional Socket Outlet that adds three sockets, a USB-A port, and a USB-C port right to the top of the desktop.



We have one Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (September 30) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on October 7. The winner will be chosen randomly on October 7 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.