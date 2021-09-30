Yesterday we shared a new discount event happening at AT&T, where you can get 15 percent off select Apple accessories this fall. One notable accessory in the sale was the MagSafe Battery Pack, but it was out of stock. Today, however, that's changed, and you can now order the MagSafe Battery Pack for $84.15, down from $99.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale has been applied automatically, so you won't need a discount code. This is one of the first discounts that we've tracked on the MagSafe Battery Pack since it launched in July. You can also save on the accessory when bundling with other devices at Verizon.

The MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, providing wireless charging while traveling. In total, the accessory is compatible with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

