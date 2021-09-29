iOS 15 Doesn't Offer a Way to Disable Apple TV Keyboard Notifications

iOS 15 was released last week with a long list of new features, but there is one change that is proving to be an annoyance to users.



On the Apple TV, users who prefer not to input text using the Siri Remote can use a nearby iPhone or iPad to type. Whenever a text field appears on the Apple TV, a notification appears on the iPhone or iPad, and after tapping the notification, users can use the on-screen keyboard on the iPhone or iPad to enter text on the Apple TV.

The issue is that iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 no longer offer a way to disable the Apple TV keyboard notifications, despite Apple advertising this option in its tvOS 15 User Guide. On devices running iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, there was a toggle switch for turning off the notifications in Settings > Notifications > Apple TV Keyboard.

The inability to turn off the Apple TV keyboard notifications has prompted complaints from users. We've reached out to Apple to see if the company will consider reintroducing the toggle switch in a future software update, and we'll update this story if we hear back.