Apple's 96W Charger for 16-inch MacBook Pro Faces 2-3 Months Shipping Delay

Apple's 96W USB-C power adapter that is designed for use with the 16-inch MacBook Pro currently faces a lengthy 2-3 months shipping estimate on the company's online store in the United States and many other countries. The adapter is also listed as unavailable for in-store pickup at most Apple retail stores around the world.



While redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are rumored to launch later this year, many tech companies are facing supply constraints due to a global chip shortage, so the reason for the 96W power adapter's shipping delay is ultimately unclear.

Apple has included the 96W power adapter with the 16-inch MacBook Pro since the notebook launched in November 2019, and it is also sold separately for $79, albeit now with the lengthy shipping delay. The previous-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro was bundled with an 87W power adapter, which Apple has since discontinued.

Apple's smaller 20W, 30W, and 61W power adapters are currently not facing any extended shipping delays in the United States.

A source at an Apple Authorized Reseller informed MacRumors that their distributors currently do not have any stock of the 96W power adapter, suggesting that the power adapter is facing significant supply constraints across multiple channels.

Apple is widely rumored to be planning redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a faster version of the M1 chip and brighter mini-LED displays. Rumors suggest the notebooks will return to a design with an HDMI port and SD card reader, a magnetic power cable, and physical function keys instead of the Touch Bar.