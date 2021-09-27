iPhone 13 Models Have Same Durability as iPhone 12 in Drop Tests

by

Apple made few design changes to the iPhone 13 lineup and the new devices continue to feature a durable Ceramic Shield front to protect the display, a glass back, and flat edges at the side.


Allstate Protection Plans conducted one of its annual drop tests on the ‌iPhone 13‌ and 13 Pro, and found that due to the similar designs, the ‌iPhone 13‌ models are comparable to the iPhone 12 models when it comes to durability.

In a face-down drop test without a case, the ‌iPhone 13‌ survived a single drop with only minor damage, but it cracked at the top and bottom corners in the second drop test. The iPhone 13 Pro cracked across the bottom in its first drop test, and these are the same results seen with the ‌iPhone 12‌ models.

In a back-down drop test the ‌iPhone 13‌ survived with hardly any damage, showing only minor cracks along one of the cameras and the corner. The ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ shattered after one drop, and again, these results mirrored the results Allstate Protection Plans saw with the ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro.

This year, Allstate Protection Plans added in-case drop tests to see how well protected the iPhones are in Apple's Silicone and Leather MagSafe Case options.

With the Silicone Case, the ‌iPhone 13‌ survived three back-down drops in a row with only a small scratch on a camera lens. In a face-down drop, the ‌iPhone 13‌ cracked on its second drop.

In the Leather Case, the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ survived three drops with no damage when dropped back-down, but it cracked on its first drop when dropped face-down.

"The Apple iPhone 13 series has been viewed as a product evolution rather than a revolution, and we've found that to be true when it comes to durability as well," said Jason Siciliano, Allstate Protection Plan vice president of marketing and creative director. "In our first test of an Apple case with MagSafe, we found that both silicone and leather did a great job of protecting the phones when dropped on their backs, though not as much when dropped face down. With back panel repairs costing as much as $549 for iPhone 13 Pro, a case is a must."

As with any drop test, what happens to an ‌iPhone 13‌ model when dropped in the real world is going to depend on the height that it's dropped from, the material that it falls on, where the iPhone takes the hit, and other factors, so these demonstrations aren't necessarily indicative of what's going to occur when your phone is dropped.

Apple sells AppleCare+ for the new iPhones, which covers two incidents of accidental damage each year for a $29 deductible. ‌AppleCare‌+ is often worth purchasing for those who have concerns about device durability and want peace of mind about any potential accidents.

Related Roundups: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 13 (Buy Now), iPhone 13 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
31 minutes ago at 09:15 am
I don’t think so. According to Everything Apple Pro this is the most durable iPhones that ever been made. You can check out the drop test. It took him many times for the screen to shattered. It’s worth checking out.

Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kguay Avatar
kguay
32 minutes ago at 09:14 am
I took a big fall onto concrete yesterday. My 2-day old iPhone 13 Pro was in my pocket and I fell directly on it (after my back broke the fall). Fractured a rib, but the phone is fine :)

(It does have Apple's leather case on it)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
31 minutes ago at 09:15 am
Basically what I figured.

Regarding AppleCare+ for iPhone, at $149 for iPhone 13 and 13 mini and $199 for 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, it should include a discount toward the purchase of any case sold at Apple Store.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mdracer Avatar
Mdracer
31 minutes ago at 09:15 am
"Case" in point.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dapa0s Avatar
dapa0s
30 minutes ago at 09:15 am
Shocking news? We were expecting this, the design did stay basically the same.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HiVolt Avatar
HiVolt
29 minutes ago at 09:17 am
Anyone notice they never tout the glass being stronger than before, etc, etc?

Probably to sell the AC+ hehe...

That said, I've not broken a single iPhone glass, and I'm on my 9th iPhone. All of them in a case of course, with a decent lip around the edge.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

maxresdefault

iPhone 12 Six-Foot Drop Test Results: Ceramic Shield More Durable But Not Damage Proof

Monday October 26, 2020 5:00 am PDT by
Apple's new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro feature a new Ceramic Shield screen that Apple says offers 4x better drop performance. To test that claim, Allstate Protection Plans put the two models through a range of breakability tests and recorded the results. In a face down sidewalk drop test at six feet, the iPhone 12 suffered small cracks and scuffed corners and edges, leaving sharp grooves in ...
Read Full Article73 comments
caseborne r series carbon fiber

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 13 and Case Prize Pack From CaseBorne

Friday September 10, 2021 11:03 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with iPhone case maker CaseBorne to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 models along with a prize pack of cases to go along with it. CaseBorne, rebranded this year from ArmadilloTek, offers a range of different case options that are designed to offer high levels of protection for Apple's iPhones, keeping them...
Read Full Article48 comments
iphone 13 boxes

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Unboxing and Honest First Impressions

Friday September 24, 2021 11:51 am PDT by
It's iPhone 13 launch day, and customers around the world are receiving their iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max orders, plus the new devices are also in Apple retail locations. We picked up one of the new iPhone 13 models and both of the iPhone 13 Pro models for a quick unboxing and an honest overview of the feature set. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article171 comments
iphone case sale 921

Deals: Not Upgrading to iPhone 13? Amazon Has Apple's Official iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 Cases for Up to $30 Off

Tuesday September 21, 2021 7:18 am PDT by
Now that a new family of iPhone models are launching this week, accessories for the previous generation devices are seeing notable discounts. On Amazon, you'll find Silicone, Leather, and Clear Cases for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 devices starting as low as $13.99. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment,...
Read Full Article15 comments
iphone 13 vs iphone 12

iPhone 13 Models Are Heavier and Thicker Than iPhone 12 Models

Tuesday September 14, 2021 1:51 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 13 models are nearly identical in design to the iPhone 12 models, but there are some slight differences in weight and thickness. All of the iPhone 13 models are heavier than their iPhone 12 counterparts, likely due to the larger batteries that are inside and the thickness increase. Weight comparisons are below. iPhone 13 mini - 141 grams vs. 135 grams iPhone 13 - 174...
Read Full Article137 comments
magsafe duo charger iphone 13 pro

MagSafe Duo Charger Works With iPhone 13 Pro Cases, Despite Minor Fit Issues

Thursday September 23, 2021 11:31 am PDT by
Earlier today, a report highlighted that an iPhone 13 Pro with a case doesn't lay fully flat on the MagSafe Duo charger, igniting concerns about possible compatibility issues. Even if the iPhone 13 Pro doesn’t lay fully flat on the charger, it will, however, still charge normally. For better context, a video posted by MKBHD shows that an iPhone 13 Pro with a case is slightly elevated off of...
Read Full Article89 comments
iphone 13 pro max battery life

iPhone 13 Pro Max Gets Nearly 10 Hours of Battery Life in Continuous Usage Test

Friday September 24, 2021 9:14 am PDT by
Arun Maini today shared a new iPhone battery life test on his YouTube channel Mrwhosetheboss, timing how long all four iPhone 13 models last on a single charge compared to older iPhone models. Maini said all of the iPhones had 100% battery health and were set to an equivalent brightness, and each iPhone was subjected to the same usage. While the test is not scientific, and might not...
Read Full Article94 comments
nomad new cases

Nomad Announces New iPhone 13 Cases With NFC-Shareable 'Digital Business Cards'

Wednesday September 15, 2021 8:44 am PDT by
With the upcoming launch of new iPhones, we're starting to see accessory companies introduce cases for the latest Apple smartphones. Nomad today announced its own iPhone 13 cases and Apple Watch bands, all of which can be pre-ordered today. All of the new iPhone 13 cases from Nomad include a new feature called the Digital Business Card. With this, you can customize a digital card that...
Read Full Article19 comments
iphone lineup september

iPhone XR and iPhone 12 Pro Discontinued, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE Still Available

Tuesday September 14, 2021 11:37 am PDT by
With the launch of the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple has refined its iPhone lineup and has discontinued the iPhone XR and the iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE are still around as lower-cost options, with all models getting a price drop. Apple's full lineup continues to be priced starting at $399: iPhone SE - $399 iPhon...
Read Full Article103 comments
iphone 13 pro hayden

First Impressions From New iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Owners

Thursday September 23, 2021 4:47 pm PDT by
It's already Friday, September 24 in Australia and New Zealand, and customers who purchased a new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max already have their new devices in hand. We've seen reviews of the new iPhone 13 models from media sites, but now first impressions from everyday Apple users are available. Image via MacRumors Reader Hindsy New iPhone 13 and 13 Pro...
Read Full Article214 comments