Anker today introduced a new Gold Box sale on Amazon, taking up to 45 percent off select accessories for one day only. This time around, the deals include savings on USB-C wall chargers, portable batteries, and MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers.

In terms of accessories that are compatible with MagSafe, you'll find the PowerWave Select+ Magnetic Pad for $19.99 ($10 off), and this one functions similarly to Apple's own MagSafe Charger. The main difference is that Anker's accessory only provides wireless charging up to 7.5W, compared to Apple's at up to 15W.

The other MagSafe-compatible accessory is the PowerWave 2-in-1 Magnetic Stand for $26.99 ($9 off). This accessory can magnetically hold an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 on its stand, and it also has a slot at its base to wirelessly charge the AirPods or AirPods Pro.



