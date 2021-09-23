Satechi today announced the release of a trio of new accessories, aimed at charging up an iPhone in your car. These devices are available to order today on Satechi's website, and when you bundle two of them you can save 20 percent off your order.

The bundle deal starts with the new Magentic Wireless Car Charger for $44.99, and it is compatible with MagSafe, although it won't charge at the full 15-watt MagSafe charging speed. It uses an air vent clip-on design and supports Qi wireless charging.

Secondly, the 40W Dual USB-C Car Charger is $29.99 and features two USB-C ports, so you can charge two devices simultaneously. Satechi says that this accessory fits in most car cigarette lighters.



If you buy both the Magnetic Wireless Car Charger and the 40W Dual USB-C Car Charger you can get 20 percent off both with the code CAR20. Shoppers should note that while the Magnetic Wireless Car Charger is ready to ship today, the 40W Car Charger won't ship until the first week of October.



Lastly, the 20W USB-C Wall Charger is $17.99, and supports Apple's quick charge feature for the latest iPhones. With USB-C power delivery, you can charge an iPhone from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes. This accessory doesn't have a discount at this time.

