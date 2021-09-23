Apple Says Scanner Permission Error Fixed in macOS 11.6

In an updated support document, Apple has indicated that a permission-related error when using a scanner on a Mac has been fixed as of macOS 11.6.



When attempting to use a scanner with a Mac, Apple said users might have received an error message indicating they did not have permission to open the application. The error message said to contact a computer or network administrator for assistance, or indicated that the Mac failed to open a connection to the device.

Users may have encountered the error in the Image Capture app, Preview app, or the Printers & Scanners section of System Preferences, according to Apple.

For users who elect not to update to macOS 11.6 at this time, Apple previously shared step-by-step instructions on how to temporarily resolve the issue:

Quit any apps that are open. From the menu bar in the Finder, choose Go > Go to Folder. Type /Library/Image Capture/Devices, then press Return. In the window that opens, double-click the app named in the error message. It's the name of your scanner driver. Nothing should happen when you open it. Close the window and open the app you were using to scan. A new scan should proceed normally. If you later choose to scan from a different app and get the same error, repeat these steps.

The issue has presumably also been fixed in the latest macOS Monterey beta.