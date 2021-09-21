Now that a new family of iPhone models are launching this week, accessories for the previous generation devices are seeing notable discounts. On Amazon, you'll find Silicone, Leather, and Clear Cases for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 devices starting as low as $13.99.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
In total, we're tracking sales on cases for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The steepest discounts can be found on Clear Cases as well as select Silicone Cases for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini.
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
- (PRODUCT)Red Silicone Case - $34.00 ($15 off)
- Cyprus Green Silicone Case - $43.99 ($5 off)
- California Poppy Leather Case - $40.00 ($19 off)
- (PRODUCT)Red Leather Case - $49.99 ($9 off)
iPhone 12 Pro Max
- White Silicone Case - $39.99 ($9 off)
- (PRODUCT)Red Silicone Case - $41.99 ($7 off)
iPhone 12 mini
- Clear Case - $19.99 ($30 off)
- Black Silicone Case - $19.99 ($30 off)
- Deep Navy Silicone Case - $19.99 ($30 off)
- White Silicone Case - $37.99 ($12 off)
- (PRODUCT)Red Silicone Case - $39.99 ($10 off)
- Black Leather Case - $23.99 ($35 off)
- Baltic Blue Leather Case - $40.00 ($19 off)
- California Poppy Leather Case - $48.93 ($10 off)
- (PRODUCT)Red Leather Case - $49.99 ($9 off)
iPhone 11
- Clear Case - $15.99 ($23 off)
- Black Silicone Case - $13.99 ($25 off)
- White Silicone Case - $20.95 ($18 off)
iPhone 11 Pro
- Clear Case - $15.99 ($23 off)
- Black Silicone Case - $15.99 ($23 off)
- Black Leather Case - $19.99 ($29 off)
- Midnight Blue Leather Case - $31.95 ($17 off)
- (PRODUCT)Red Leather Case - $39.95 ($9 off)
- Saddle Brown Leather Case - $39.99 ($9 off)
iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Clear Case - $15.99 ($23 off)
- Black Silicone Case - $15.99 ($23 off)
- (PRODUCT)Red Leather Case - $37.95 ($11 off)
- Forest Green Leather Case - $37.99 ($11 off)
- Meyer Lemon Leather Case - $39.95 ($9 off)
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.