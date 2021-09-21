Now that a new family of iPhone models are launching this week, accessories for the previous generation devices are seeing notable discounts. On Amazon, you'll find Silicone, Leather, and Clear Cases for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 devices starting as low as $13.99.

In total, we're tracking sales on cases for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The steepest discounts can be found on Clear Cases as well as select Silicone Cases for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini.



iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

