Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 15.1 to Developers

Following the release of the tvOS 15 update yesterday, Apple has seeded the first beta of tvOS 15.1 to developers.



Developers can download the new tvOS 15 beta by downloading a profile onto the ‌Apple TV‌ using Xcode.

Other than new releases, tvOS updates are often minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than major outward-facing changes. There's no word yet on what's included in tvOS 15.1 update, but we'll update this article should anything new be found.

