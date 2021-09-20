Apple Releases New HomePod 15 Software With Siri Playback Support, HomePod Mini Stereo Pairs, and More

Alongside iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8, Apple today released new software that's designed for the HomePod and the HomePod mini.



The ‌HomePod‌ 15 software update introduces several new features that are designed to work in tandem with tvOS and iOS.

- Select a single or pair of HomePod mini as the default speakers for your Apple TV 4K for rich room-filling sound and clear dialogue.

- Media playback controls automatically appear on your iPhone’s Lock Screen when a HomePod mini playing music is nearby

- Set a lower bass level to enjoy music without disturbing the neighbors

- Ask Siri to turn on your Apple TV, start playing a favorite movie, and control playback while you watch

- Siri automatically adjusts its speaking level based on the room environment and volume of the user

- Ask Siri to control smart home devices at a specific time like turning off the lights in 10 minutes

- Extend access to HomePod throughout your home by enabling Siri voice control on compatible HomeKit accessories

- Support for package detection with HomeKit Secure Video

‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod‌‌ update how to.