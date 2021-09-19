iPhone 13 Orders Begin Shipping From Apple Ahead of Friday Launch

Apple has started shipping out iPhone 13, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max orders to customers who pre-ordered one of the new devices on Friday, September 17.



Many orders will still say "Preparing to Ship" in Apple's ordering system and will continue to do so until later this week, but customers in the United States who are receiving their devices through UPS can use the UPS My Choice feature for tracking purposes or can track through a reference number like a phone number or an order number.



UPS My Choice is free to use and well worth checking out for those in the United States who want to keep an eye on their upcoming shipments. If you've ordered a new device and it's shipping via UPS, details should be available soon if they're not already available. At the current time, iPhones are shipping from China and will soon be arriving in the United States.



The new iPhone models are priced starting at $699 and the first pre-orders will begin arriving on Friday, September 24. Apple may also have some in store stock on Friday for walk-in purchases, so those who were not able to pre-order and get a Friday delivery date may still be able to get a device right on time.

All colors and capacities of the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max have sold out and orders placed now will not arrive until mid to late October. ‌iPhone 13‌ and 13 mini orders will arrive in early October, though some stores still have September pickup dates available.