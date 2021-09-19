Apple Highlights Additional iOS 15 Features, Such as Dual-SIM Phone Number Switching in iMessage Conversations

Apple recently updated its iOS 15 features page to highlight some additional information about the software update ahead of its imminent release.



In addition to revealing that Find My network support for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max has been delayed until "later this fall," Apple said iOS 15 allows users to seamlessly switch between phone numbers in the middle of an iMessage conversation on an iPhone with Dual SIM support, including the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and newer.

Regional updates to the page include the addition of Japanese in the list of new Voice Control languages and the addition of Singapore for countries with air quality maps in the Weather app on iOS 15. Apple has also revealed that iOS 15 has a new SF Arabic system font, and in India, users can choose from up to 10 of their most recently used UPI payment apps when they scan UPI QR codes using the Camera app for merchant payments.

As for the Maps app, Apple removed wording from the iOS 15 features page that said the app would switch to a 3D road-level perspective when approaching a complex interchange. It's not entirely clear if the feature has been abandoned.

Apple labeled iCloud Private Relay as a beta feature last month, and the iOS 15 features page now states that when using Private Relay, some websites may have issues, such as showing content for the wrong region or requiring extra steps to sign in. This mirrors fine print added to the iCloud Private Relay section of the Settings app on iPhone.

iOS 15 will be released tomorrow following over three months of beta testing. The software update is compatible with the same iPhones as iOS 14, including older devices like the original iPhone SE and iPhone 6s.