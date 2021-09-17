Apple Starts Offering 0% Financing on iPhones for 24 Months in Canada

Coinciding with the start of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro pre-orders, Apple today started offering 0% financing for an extended 24 months on new iPhone purchases in Canada through financing partner PayBright, up from six months previously.



For example, customers with approved credit can now pay for the iPhone 13 Pro with 128GB of storage for 24 equal monthly payments of $58.29, with zero interest applied over those two years. Taxes must be paid in full upfront at the time of purchase. The financing option is available through Apple's website, retail stores, or by calling 1-800-MY-APPLE.

With the lack of an iPhone Upgrade Program or the Apple Card with Monthly Installments in Canada, this financing offer from PayBright finally provides Canadians with a way to finance an iPhone purchase directly from Apple over two years.

Update: PayBright has been experiencing issues today with the iPhone 13 pre-order process, according to complaints on Twitter.

@PayBrightCanada, the company responsible for financing, has been down since preorders started. It had been impossible to complete a purchase. — Noah Segal (@noahsegal3) September 17, 2021

Unfortunately it doesn’t get through. Paybright is down. — Fayaz😷 (@faythebest) September 17, 2021