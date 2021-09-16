Apple Quietly Removes 256GB iPhone SE Model From Online Store

Following updates to its product lineups this week, Apple has quietly discontinued the 256GB capacity option for the iPhone SE.



Prior to this week, the ‌iPhone SE‌ was available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB configurations, but since Tuesday's "California streaming" event and subsequent product lineup rejig, only the first and second of those capacities are listed on Apple's online store. Pricing for the 64GB and 128GB ‌iPhone SE‌ options remains the same.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning an update to the ‌iPhone SE‌ for the first half of 2022. The current model was launched in April 2020, so the removal of the 256GB variant could be a sign that Apple is beginning to ramp down production of this particular model.

During its virtual event, Apple announced that the iPhone 13 and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini start with 128GB of storage, which is double the base 64GB offered for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

The storage capacities available for the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, while the iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max also have a new 1TB storage option.

Pricing continues to start at $699 for the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, $799 for the ‌iPhone 13‌, $999 for the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, and $1,099 for the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max. Preorders for the new ‌iPhone 13‌ models begin Friday.