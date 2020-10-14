Guides
iPhone 12 Pro Models Have 6GB of RAM, iPhone 12 and 12 Mini Remain at 4GB

by

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models are equipped with 6GB of RAM, while the lower-end iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini models have 4GB of RAM, according to plist files in the Xcode 12.1 beta viewed by MacRumors.


These plist files have accurately revealed the amount of RAM in several generations of iPhones, and for good measure, a seemingly legitimate Geekbench result for the iPhone 12 Pro also lists 6GB of RAM for that device. By comparison, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are all equipped with 4GB of RAM.


With the increased RAM and a faster A14 Bionic chip, iPhone 12 Pro models should have significant performance improvements. The benchmark result for the iPhone 12 Pro shows that the A14 chip has roughly the same single-core performance as in the new iPad Air, although its multi-core score is significantly lower. This could be due to Geekbench being run on the iPhone shortly after it was set up, which can result in temporarily lower scores, but we'll have to wait for further benchmark results to know for certain.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders begin Friday, October 16 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, with shipments starting Friday, October 23. The smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and larger 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max are launching later, with pre-orders beginning Friday, November 6 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time and shipments starting Friday, November 13.

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
SWAON
1 hour ago at 09:57 am
Ugh, can we just move to iPhone 13 (leaks) already.. iPhone 12 is in the past already. So boring.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
nycgeo
1 hour ago at 09:52 am
That gold phone is stunning. Never ever thought I would consider a gold iPhone, but that one is amazing. These are the best looking iPhones ever IMO.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
tigertazz
1 hour ago at 09:50 am
Unfortunately not enough to encourage me to swap from my XS Max. I shall wait
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
yossi
1 hour ago at 09:49 am
Did the 12 mini notch end up being smaller like the rumors had claimed or is it the same size as the 12 and 12 pro?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Skika
1 hour ago at 09:49 am
Hope apps wont reload everytime after i snap a picture anymore.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
mailman199
1 hour ago at 09:56 am
The A series are so good with RAM does it matter to most?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

