Apple Online Store Goes Down Ahead of 'California Streaming' Apple Event Later Today

Ahead of the "California streaming" Apple event later today, the online Apple Store has gone down in preparation for the launch of the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and possibly the third-generation AirPods.



Apple typically takes down its online store hours ahead of a product launch to prepare the storefront for the new devices. Like the past several events, today's ‌Apple event‌ will take place digitally and will feature pre-recorded segments from Apple Park, streamed on Apple's website, via the Apple TV, as well as on YouTube.



MacRumors will have in-depth coverage of Apple's event across our platforms, including a live blog on our website and live tweets via @MacRumorsLive on Twitter, so be sure to follow to keep track of everything Apple announced.