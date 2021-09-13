Nomad's Outlet Sale from last month remains ongoing in September, with a few new items added to the list as well as even steeper discounts. The sale includes AirPods cases, Apple Watch straps, and newly added cases for the iPhone 11 family. These sales have been applied automatically and don't require a coupon code, and every item in the Outlet Sale is final sale.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the AirPods Rugged Case, this accessory is on sale for $9.95, down from $29.95, which is about $5 cheaper than it was one month ago.

Next you'll find Nomad's Modern Strap and Active Strap for the Apple Watch, both priced at $29.95, down from $69.95. The Modern Strap is for 38mm and 40mm Apple Watch cases, and the Active Strap is for 42mm and 44mm Apple Watch cases.

The biggest savings in the Nomad Outlet Sale can still be found on older model iPhone cases, with up to 90 percent off these accessories. Prices start at $4.95 for the Rugged Folio and Rugged Tri-Folio, and rise to $19.95 for the Rugged Case. These accessories fit the iPhone XS Max and regular iPhone XS.

Additionally, this month Nomad has added a few iPhone 11 cases to its Outlet Sale. You can get the iPhone 11 Active Rugged Case for $34.95, down from $49.95 (for iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max), as well as the iPhone 11 Rugged Case for the same price.



Be sure to visit Nomad's website to browse the full Outlet Sale, and check out our Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.