Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.6 With Security Fixes
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.6, the sixth major update to the macOS Big Sur operating system that first launched in November 2020. macOS Big Sur 11.6 comes a month after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.5.2, a bug fix update.
The new macOS Big Sur 11.6 update can be downloaded all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.
According to Apple's release notes, macOS Big Sur improves the security of macOS and is recommended for all users. Apple has also released security update 2021-005 for macOS Catalina, and both updates address an issue that could allow a maliciously crafted PDF to execute code. Apple says that it is aware of a report that this bug may have been actively exploited.
Top Stories
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.5.1, a minor bug fix update that comes close to one week after the launch of macOS Big Sur 11.5.
The new macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.
According to Apple, macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 brings important security updates and is...
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, the fifth update to the macOS Big Sur operating system that launched in November. macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 comes two weeks after the release of macOS 11.2.2, a bug fix update.
The new macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.
Apple...
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Big Sur operating system that launched in November 2020. macOS Big Sur 11.5 comes two months after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.4.
The new macOS Big Sur 11.5 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.
macOS Big Sur...
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1, the third update to the macOS Big Sur operating system that launched in November. macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 comes a little over a week after the release of macOS 11.2.
The new macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.
According to Apple's...
Apple has released a new macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 update, delivering unspecified bug fixes for Mac users running the latest major operating system version. The update comes a little over two weeks after Apple released macOS 11.5.1.
The new macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System ...
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming two weeks after the release of the third macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta.
Developers can download the macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple...
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming two weeks after the release of the second macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta.
Developers can download the macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple...
Apple today seeded the fifth beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming two weeks after the release of the fourth macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta.
Developers can download the macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple...
Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.5 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming two weeks after the release of the first macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta.
Developers can download the macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple...
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.2, the second major update to the macOS Big Sur operating system that launched in November. macOS Big Sur 11.2 comes more than a month after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.1.
The new macOS Big Sur 11.2 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.
According to Apple's...
Top Rated Comments
(Or, Mojave simply don't have this issue??)
iOS 14.8 (18H17)
iPadOS 14.8 (18H17)
macOS Big Sur 11.6 (20G165)
watchOS 7.6.2 (18U80)
Source ('https://developer.apple.com/news/releases/')