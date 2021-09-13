Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.6 With Security Fixes

Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.6, the sixth major update to the ‌macOS Big Sur‌ operating system that first launched in November 2020. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.6 comes a month after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.5.2, a bug fix update.



The new ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌‌‌ 11.6 update can be downloaded all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌macOS Big Sur‌ improves the security of macOS and is recommended for all users. Apple has also released security update 2021-005 for macOS Catalina, and both updates address an issue that could allow a maliciously crafted PDF to execute code. Apple says that it is aware of a report that this bug may have been actively exploited.

