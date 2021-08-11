Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 With Bug Fixes

Apple has released a new macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 update, delivering unspecified bug fixes for Mac users running the latest major operating system version. The update comes a little over two weeks after Apple released macOS 11.5.1.



The new ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ 11.5.2 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

We'll update this article if we learn more about fixes included in macOS 11.5.2.