Amazon today has the 2020 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $499.99, down from $599.00 in all colors. Currently, the Green color has the best shipping estimate, with a few options arriving late next week. You'll see this sale price applied at the checkout screen thanks to an automatic $39.01 coupon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Otherwise, Amazon's stock on these iPad Air tablets has been very low over the last few weeks and continues into September. You can order Rose Gold, Sky Blue, Silver, and Space Gray at the $499.99 price tag, but shipping estimates for those are delayed into October.

Across the board, this sale represents the lowest price we've ever tracked on this model of the iPad Air. There are also a few solid deals on the 256GB Wi-Fi model and cellular models, but stock shortages stretch into those tablets as well.

