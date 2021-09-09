Three Becomes Latest UK Mobile Operator to Bring Back EU Roaming Charges

Three has become the latest UK mobile network to reintroduce EU roaming fees, in another post-Brexit setback for customers traveling abroad.

A flat £2 daily charge when roaming within an EU country will apply to customers who are new or upgrading from October 1. The changes will not come into effect until May 23 2022.

The operator joins EE and Vodafone who have recently announced the return of roaming charges. O2 will continue to offer free roaming across the EU and in the United States, but only on some "Plus Plans" as an extra add-on.

Before the U.K. formally exited the European Union, mobile customers generally didn't have to worry about roaming charges when using their phone in the EU, with most phone tariffs counting calls, texts, and data used in EU countries as equivalent to domestic use since 2017.

However, when the EU trade deal was signed in December 2020, mobile operators were once again able to charge customers when traveling in Europe with "transparent and reasonable rates."

Originally, EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone, representing the largest mobile operators in the U.K., stated they had no plans to reintroduce roaming charges after Brexit, but all have since announced changes, some under a "fair use" clause.

Rob__Mac Avatar
Rob__Mac
47 minutes ago at 01:43 am
We're going to look back in 20 years time and wonder why we allowed ourselves to lose so much…
SmugMaverick Avatar
SmugMaverick
20 minutes ago at 02:10 am

The EU is a failed socialist club, with Holland, Italy & Greece (both bankrupt economies), Denmark, Poland and Hungary thinking about leaving as well. UK taxpayers paid £14 billion pa, a loss of £14 billion pa, for this club with zero benefits (apart from straight cucumbers). You really don't need the Internet for anything whilst on holiday, you can still get it with free wifi. It was an idea I originally thought would be good to compete with the USA, until I found out how it is funded, and how flawed it is. You do know EU bureaucrats don't pay a penny in tax? VAT rates vary in every country, laws varies in every country, incomes vary in every country, China & Japan weren't superpowers back then. The EU has failed in everything. Poverty still exists and is growing in most EU countries. So what is the point of the EU? Leaving was the best decision and will be proven, as the EU can't carry on with Diane Abbotts maths or economic policies. Don't forget the UK nearly went bust in 1976, just 2 years after joining the nirvana the EU was promised to be. One disaster after another.
Ok boomer.
theadz01 Avatar
theadz01
38 minutes ago at 01:53 am
Can anyone tell me any actual benefit that we (the UK) has from leaving the EU? Because I am struggling to see any.
Macman8472 Avatar
Macman8472
25 minutes ago at 02:05 am

We're going to look back in 20 years time and wonder why we allowed ourselves to lose so much…
The EU is a failed socialist club, with Holland, Italy & Greece (both bankrupt economies), Denmark, Poland and Hungary thinking about leaving as well. UK taxpayers paid £14 billion pa, a loss of £14 billion pa, for this club with zero benefits (apart from straight cucumbers). You really don't need the Internet for anything whilst on holiday, you can still get it with free wifi. It was an idea I originally thought would be good to compete with the USA, until I found out how it is funded, and how flawed it is. You do know EU bureaucrats don't pay a penny in tax? VAT rates vary in every country, laws varies in every country, incomes vary in every country, China & Japan weren't superpowers back then. The EU has failed in everything. Poverty still exists and is growing in most EU countries. So what is the point of the EU? Leaving was the best decision and will be proven, as the EU can't carry on with Diane Abbotts maths or economic policies. Don't forget the UK nearly went bust in 1976, just 2 years after joining the nirvana the EU was promised to be. One disaster after another.
panthro100 Avatar
panthro100
18 minutes ago at 02:12 am

Actually UK fishermen are worse off.
The comment was regarding the fish, not the people who catch them.

The actual fish are probably better off as they are not being caught.
ruka.snow Avatar
ruka.snow
17 minutes ago at 02:13 am
I look forward to the day we rejoin the EU and things can get back to normality with no roaming charges.
